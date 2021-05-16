State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

