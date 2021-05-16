State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,581,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,642,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mercury General by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

