State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,074,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 150.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

