State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

