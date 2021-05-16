State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.76 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

