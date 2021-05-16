State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

