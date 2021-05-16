State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

