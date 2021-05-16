State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Maximus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

