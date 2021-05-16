State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

