Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,683 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Autodesk by 185.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $175.44 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

