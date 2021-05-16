Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,334.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

