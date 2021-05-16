Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock valued at $127,765,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

