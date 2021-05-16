Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003319 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $20.85 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,800,753 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

