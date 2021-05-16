SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 75,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

