Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPXSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

SPXSF stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

