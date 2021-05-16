Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to $7.25

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.54.

DALXF stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

