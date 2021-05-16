SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Posted by on May 16th, 2021 // Comments off

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.60. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.