SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.60. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

