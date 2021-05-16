Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,808 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

