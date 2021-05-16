Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

SOLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

