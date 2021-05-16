Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%.
Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.24 on Friday. Sogou has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.
