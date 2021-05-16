SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $7.70 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

