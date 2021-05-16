SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.86 and last traded at C$31.27. 327,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 495,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

Several research firms recently commented on SNC. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

