Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.50. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1,599 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

