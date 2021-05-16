SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR S92 opened at €42.52 ($50.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.18. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of €24.68 ($29.04) and a 1-year high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

