SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

