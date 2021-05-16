Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.14.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

