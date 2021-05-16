Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

