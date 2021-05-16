Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SOT.UN. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.30 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.