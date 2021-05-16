Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

