Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,419. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

