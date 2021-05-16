Simcha G. Lyons Purchases 14,085 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75.

Maiden stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

