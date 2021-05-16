Signet Financial Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

