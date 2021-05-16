Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.33 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.