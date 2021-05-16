Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.25 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

