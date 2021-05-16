Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

