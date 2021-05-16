Signaturefd LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.