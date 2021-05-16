Signaturefd LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVIS stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

