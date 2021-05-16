Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $132,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $130,050,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

PLTR opened at $20.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

