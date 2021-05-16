Signaturefd LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

NYSE TDG opened at $597.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $318.10 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

