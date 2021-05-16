Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pinterest by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

