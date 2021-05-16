Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $798,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Livent by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -197.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

