Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $20.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SWIR. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.