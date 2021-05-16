Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Raised to $16.50 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

