Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $12.76 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

