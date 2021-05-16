Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.17

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.17 and last traded at $88.17, with a volume of 104009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

