Shopping (SPI) Market Cap Reaches $101.98 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $106.97 or 0.00216352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $101.98 million and $3.15 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01183390 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039953 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,340 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

