SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.18 million.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.23 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.