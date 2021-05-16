Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,880.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and $2,880.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

