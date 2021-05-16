Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$9.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.66.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

