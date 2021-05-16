Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SESN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

